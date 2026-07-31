Kyle Schwarber Returns To Phillies Lineup Friday
Kyle Schwarber (illness) is back in the starting lineup Friday against the Baltimore Orioles after missing the past two games with a gastrointestinal issue. Schwarber last appeared Monday against the Miami Marlins, reaching base twice and scoring a run. The 33-year-old returns with a .252 batting average, 33 home runs, 62 RBI, and a .910 OPS this season. The illness only cost him two games, and fantasy managers can put one of Philadelphia's top power hitters back into their lineups.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller