Erik Miller Emerging as Priority Target for Deep-League Saves
Erik Miller picked up another save in the 4-1 win over the division-rival San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Thursday, and he's becoming an option for fantasy managers in deeper leagues who are desperate for saves. The 28-year-old southpaw allowed a hit and struck out a batter on Thursday night to earn his fourth save of the year and his second in as many outings. He's beginning to gain the trust of manager Tony Vitello and appears to be the current favored option in the ninth inning over right-handers Caleb Kilian and Dylan Smith. Before picking up two saves in his last two appearances, Miller went 24 appearances without a save in the Giants' bullpen. On the year, the former fourth-rounder by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019 out of Stanford University is 2-0 with a 2.78 ERA (3.26 FIP) and 1.39 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 22 walks in 32 1/3 innings in his third year in the major leagues. Miller's four saves in 2026 are the first four saves of his career, but more opportunities should be coming before the year is up. He's rostered in only 4% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com