Carlos Rodon Could be on Verge of Rehab Assignment
Carlos Rodon (elbow) faced hitters in a "two-up" session of around 30 pitches on Wednesday, July 29, with Double-A Somerset, and "by all accounts, it went well," according to manager Aaron Boone. The skipper said it's still unclear if Rodon's next outing will come in a minor-league rehab game. The 33-year-old southpaw was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 30) on July 3 with left-elbow inflammation, but he could return in early August if he avoids setbacks on his rehab assignment. Rodon should be stashed in an IL spot in most fantasy leagues (he's rostered in 82% of Yahoo leagues), especially with his return potentially not far off. He got a late start in 2026 after having surgery last October to remove loose bodies from his elbow, but he's been solid when available for the Yankees this year, going 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA (3.45 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 52 strikeouts and 26 walks in 46 1/3 innings over nine starts. The three-time All-Star can help nearly all fantasy teams down the stretch if he's healthy.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com