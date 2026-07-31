Daylen Lile Extends Hitting Streak by Blasting Two Home Runs on Thursday
Daylen Lile has been hot lately, and it continued in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the division-rival Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Lile went 2-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs to extend his modest six-game hitting streak. He also raised his batting average on the year to .248 and his OPS to .717. Believe it or not, it was Lile's third multi-homer game of the 2026 campaign, but he's hitting a modest .248/.299/.418 with 13 home runs, 54 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 56 runs scored in his 452 plate appearances in 108 games in his second year in the majors. As a rookie in 2025, Lile had a .299/.347/.498 slash line with an .845 OPS, nine home runs, 41 RBI, 51 runs, and eight stolen bases in 91 games and 351 plate appearances. Lile is still very young and has an intriguing power/speed profile, especially since he doesn't strike out a lot. And the Nationals seem committed to the former second-rounder. Lile is definitely worth a roster spot as a depth outfielder, and he's gaining waiver-wire interest during his current hot streak. He's rostered in 59% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com