Sean Burke on a Roll, Fans 10 Hitters for Second Straight Outing
Sean Burke continued to roll in Thursday's 2-1 walk-off victory over the visiting New York Yankees in 11 innings. Burke was credited with a no-decision, but fantasy managers were still plenty happy with his performance, as he threw six shutout innings with three hits allowed, two walks, and 10 strikeouts for the second straight start to lower his ERA on the year to a sharp 3.04. Not only does the 26-year-old have back-to-back 10-K performances, but Thursday was his fifth straight quality start. The former third-rounder in 2021 from the University of Maryland is having a breakout in 2026 and now sports a 1.10 WHIP with 140 strikeouts and 37 walks to go with his 3.04 ERA in 124.1 innings pitched. Burke's swing-and-miss stuff has been impressive. He got swings and misses on 18 of his 95 pitches on Thursday against the Yanks, and he currently ranks fifth in the American League in strikeouts. Burke will face the Boston Red Sox for the first time this year in his next outing. They'll be a challenging matchup as one of the hottest teams in baseball in July, and they also don't strike out a ton as a team.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com