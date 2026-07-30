Ryan Jeffers is Picking up Steam
Ryan Jeffers is one of the most talked-about players at his position heading into the trade deadline. Jeffers is on a one-year deal and is expected to be moved at the upcoming trade deadline. This season, Jeffers is slashing .294/.397/.531 with nine home runs and 35 RBI across 47 games. He has been crushing left-handed pitching and could be a real game-changer for a contending team down the stretch of the season. The assumption is that a trade would likely only increase his fantasy value. In theory, Jeffers would land in a better lineup and get more opportunities to play. Fantasy managers who are seeking help at the catching position should consider snagging Jeffers ahead of the deadline.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference