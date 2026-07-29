Daniel Theis' EuroLeague Future Remains Unclear
Daniel Theis faces an uncertain future with ASVEL Villeurbanne, per BasketNews, as the French club sorts through major budget questions. Theis, 34, signed with ASVEL this summer after leaving Monaco, but the club's projected budget could fall from €59 million to about €24 million, putting several expensive additions in doubt. The German big man averaged 9.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in 38 EuroLeague games for Monaco last season after helping the club reach the 2025 final in his first year there. Theis has not played in the NBA since 2024-25, so this is a EuroLeague matter with no stateside fantasy impact. His next step is worth monitoring only if he becomes available again.
Source: BasketNews
Source: BasketNews