Shea Langeliers Undergoes Meniscectomy, Not Officially Ruled Out for the Year
Shea Langeliers (knee) had a successful medial meniscectomy on Tuesday as well as a platelet-rich plasma injection in his knee, according to Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. There is no timetable for Langeliers' return, but he has yet to be officially ruled out for the rest of the season. Langeliers didn't have a full repair of his torn meniscus, so there's a chance he could be back for the A's in three to six weeks. Fantasy managers should continue to stash the elite power-hitting catcher for now, but keep in mind that the A's will be in no rush to bring Langeliers back, especially if they are even further from playoff contention later in the second half. In the meantime, the lefty-hitting Jonah Heim will operate as the team's primary backstop, giving him fantasy value in two-catcher leagues for his pop from the left side. Langeliers' injury is a major blow to the A's and fantasy managers, as he was already at 23 home runs with a .263/.332/.497 slash line and .829 OPS through his 376 at-bats in 2026.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos