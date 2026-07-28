Zack Wheeler Fine Physically After Off Night on Monday
Zack Wheeler told him he "felt fine physically" following his rough outing on Monday night in the 8-7 loss to the division-rival Miami Marlins, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The 36-year-old veteran's velocity was noticeably down, and he lacked command. It was his shortest outing in more than four seasons and featured his second-lowest average velocity on his four-seam fastball. "Just one of those games," said Wheeler, who allowed five runs in those three innings Monday. "One of these days. It just wasn't coming out. I don't know. No excuse, just a bad game." Mattingly noted that Wheeler reported some nausea after his outing, so perhaps he's dealing with a little bug, which could help explain his bad outing against Miami. Despite the poor performance, the three-time All-Star has defied expectations in 2026 after being less than a year removed from a dangerous blood clot that revealed thoracic outlet syndrome, as he's currently 10-2 with a 2.53 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 123:23 K:BB in 103 innings over 17 starts. As long as Wheeler isn't injured, he'll look to bounce back in his next outing.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb