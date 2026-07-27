Tyler Glasnow to Throw at Least One More Live Bullpen Session
Tyler Glasnow (back) threw around 25 pitches, with his fastball sitting at 95-97 mph, during a live bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Friday, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. Glasnow will throw at least one more live session before he goes on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 32-year-old veteran hasn't pitched with the Dodgers since May 6 due to lower-back issues. He is getting closer, but Glasnow will most likely need around two or three rehab starts before the Dodgers feel comfortable returning him to their starting lineup for the stretch run. Remember, the Dodgers' primary goal is to have all their injured stars ready for the playoffs in October, so they will not rush Glasnow back. In a best-case scenario, he might be back for fantasy managers in early September. Before getting hurt, the former All-Star was looking great with a 3-0 record, 2.72 ERA (3.26 FIP), a 0.83 WHIP, and a 49:13 K:BB in 39 2/3 innings over just seven starts. Glasnow is being stashed in an IL spot in 88% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo
Source: The Athletic - Katie Woo