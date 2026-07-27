Maikel Garcia Starting Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Maikel Garcia (hand) will start a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, the team announced on Monday. Barring a setback with his hand injury, Garcia could be ready to rejoin the big-league roster this weekend or early next week. He's been out for over a month with a muscle strain in his left hand, which has limited him to 69 games in his fifth year in the majors with KC. After Garcia was a first-time All-Star in 2025, he has disappointed in 2026 with a .261/.320/.373 slash line, .693 OPS, only three home runs, 30 RBI, 32 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 294 plate appearances. He was just four home runs away from his first 20-20 campaign last year, though, and his power/speed abilities have kept him rostered in 81% of Yahoo leagues despite his lengthy IL stay. Garcia has had at least 23 stolen bases in each of the last three seasons with the Royals, so fantasy managers are hoping that he'll start to run more the rest of the way after he's activated.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals