Cam Cannarella Looking Like Good Dynasty League Stash
Cam Cannarella has made his way through three levels of the minor leagues this season and has produced in his latest promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville. In eight games with Jacksonville, Cannarella has one homer and two RBI with five runs scored and four stolen bases while hitting .290. Cannarella checks in as the No. 6 prospect in the Miami system and boasts a 55-grade hit tool and a 60-grade run tool. The left-handed hitter out of Clemson is a promising prospect but having just made it to Triple-A might mean that he is a ways off from debuting for the Marlins. The 22-year-old is hitting .353 across three minor league levels to show of his promise and he has added 14 steals. But the Marlins outfield has a lot of depth at the big league level and the club might take a slower approach with Cannarella meaning he might not debut until 2027 or 2028. He has a great skill set for fantasy but he might be more of a dynasty league stash for now.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball