Hogan Harris Pulling Away in A's Closer Committee, Worth a Waiver-Wire Look
Hogan Harris appears to be pulling away as the team's preferred option for saves after earning his eighth save on Friday in the 2-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. Since Harris' last blown save on June 21 against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels, he has allowed only one earned run on six hits while walking four and striking out 18 in 9 2/3 innings pitched across 10 appearances, adding two saves. The 29-year-old southpaw has two saves already in his four appearances in the second half of the season and has been pretty reliable for most of the season with a 3-0 record, 3.15 ERA (4.03 FIP) and 1.49 WHIP with 61 strikeouts and 28 walks in 45 2/3 innings across his career-high 49 relief appearances. Chasing a pitcher technically in a closer committee on a struggling team well below .500 on the year isn't ideal, but Harris is certainly worth a league in deeper leagues for fantasy managers who are desperate for saves. Harris is currently rostered in 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference