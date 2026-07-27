Raisel Iglesias Charged With Blown Save as Struggles Linger
Raisel Iglesias continued to struggle on Sunday in the team's 3-2 extra-inning win over the hosting Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards and was charged with his second blown save of the season. In his inning of work, Iglesias allowed an unearned run with a walk and a strikeout. The blown save was aided by an error from second baseman Ozzie Albies, but this was Iglesias' second blown save in his last eight outings after he locked down his first 17 save chances of the year. The 36-year-old veteran from Cuba is 0-2 on the season with a 2.43 ERA (2.84 FIP), 1.08 WHIP, 21 saves, 43 strikeouts, and eight walks in 37 relief innings in 2026 in his 12th year in the big leagues. Iglesias definitely hasn't been as sharp in 9 2/3 innings in 10 outings in July, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits (three homers) while walking two and striking out 13, but he probably isn't in any imminent danger of being demoted from the closer role, especially with top setup man Robert Suarez (elbow) currently on the injured list.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com