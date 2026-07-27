Orioles Promoting No. 5-Ranked Prospect Wehiwa Aloy to Double-A
Wehiwa Aloy to Double-A, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. Aloy is currently viewed as the team's No. 5 overall prospect on MLB.com. He joined the Orioles with the 31st overall pick in last year's draft out of Arkansas and is quickly progressing through the lower levels of the system. He spent the 2025 season at Low-A, where he posted a .288/.356/.500 line, which earned him a ticket to High-A to begin the 2026 season. At High-A (84 games), the infielder continued this pace, carrying a stellar .300/.371/.503 line with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 12 stolen bases. If he can carry this production to Double-A, an early-season promotion to Triple-A to begin 2027 will be in play. He is a name to continue to closely monitor in dynasty formats.
Source: Jake Rill
Source: Jake Rill