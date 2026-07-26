Colson Montgomery Out on Sunday With Shin Injury
Colson Montgomery (shin) is not in the team's starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Houston Astros after fouling a ball off his shin on Saturday in the ninth inning, according to MLB.com. Luisangel Acuna will make the start at the 6 and will bat eighth against Astros right-hander Ronel Blanco. It's the second time in the last week that Montgomery has fouled a ball off his shin, causing him to miss time. We'll consider him day-to-day for now. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Monday to see if the left-handed slugger is ready to play in the series finale against the visiting New York Yankees. The 24-year-old former 22nd overall pick in 2021 is hitting just .218 (80-for-367) with a 31.9% strikeout rate in his first full year in the big leagues, but he's rostered in 90% of Yahoo leagues because of his power upside (24 home runs in 98 games played in 2026). In 17 games (73 plate appearances) so far in July, Montgomery has gone just 14-for-68 (.206) with three home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI, eight runs, four walks, and 23 strikeouts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com