Brady House Recalled to Majors After Impressive Triple-A Production
Brady House from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday to fill the vacancy after the Nats traded infielder Curtis Mead to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night in exchange for left-hander Connelly Early, a team source told Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. House was Washington's primary third baseman this year before Mead took over and ran away with the job. The former 11th overall pick in 2021 hit just .227/.282/.399 with a .681 OPS, seven home runs, 25 RBI, 22 runs scored, and a stolen base in his 163 at-bats, though, before being sent to the farm in mid-May. At Rochester, House hit .301/.342/.500 with eight homers, 34 RBI, 26 runs scored, and three steals in 50 games across 222 plate appearances before getting the ball back to the Show. Jorbit Vivas and Jose Tena could also be options for playing time at the hot corner in D.C. now that Mead is gone, but House figures to get the first shot at the primary role, making him worth a look off the waiver wire in deeper leagues for corner-infield help. House is rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum