Islam Dulatov Set For His Second UFC Fight
Source: UFC
Jul 24, 2026, 3:36 PM ETIslam Dulatov will look to extend his winning streak when he takes on Wellington Turman on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Dulatov made his promotional debut in his last fight a year ago at UFC 318, where he finished Adam Fugitt via first-round knockout, extending his win streak to 12. The only time he lost was back in 2019, which was also his MMA debut. DraftKings sees Dulatov as a massive favorite with a salary of $9,800. --Alen Kurbasic
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