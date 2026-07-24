Kyle Kuzma Looms as a Deadline Target on His Expiring Deal
Kyle Kuzma is on the trade block, per Evan Sidery. The Bucks have found little interest so far, but his expiring $19.4 million deal should draw more suitors as February's deadline nears. That timeline shapes his fantasy outlook. Kuzma is one of Milwaukee's few proven scorers in the post-Giannis rebuild, so he could soak up a larger offensive role after averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists on a career-high 49.2 percent shooting last season. The catch is the deadline: a trade to a contender would likely shrink his role and volume. Draft him as a mid-to-late-round scorer with usage upside for now, especially in points formats, though his thin defensive stats hurt his nine-cat appeal. February remains the key pivot point.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery