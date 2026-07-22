Matthew Stafford a Prime Dynasty Sell-High Candidate Ahead of 2026
Matthew Stafford put together a dominant season in 2025, completing 65.0% of his pass attempts for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and eight interceptions across 17 games. By measure of per-game scoring, Stafford finished the year as the QB3 behind only Josh Allen and Drake Maye. However, fantasy managers may be wise to project regression from Stafford in 2026. For one, the veteran signal-caller is entering his age-38 season. Secondly, Stafford's production in 2025 was fueled by a spike in his touchdown rate to 7.7%, which is well above his career mark of 4.8%. Because Stafford provides zero fantasy production with his legs, his profile is extremely reliant on passing touchdowns. With a 3.9% touchdown rate in 2024, Stafford finished the year as the QB25 in per-game scoring. In dynasty formats, managers should explore selling high on Stafford now, while his value is likely at its peak.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller