Anthony Richardson Sr. Still Worth a Roster Spot in Dynasty Leagues?
Anthony Richardson Sr. is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the team decided to decline the fifth-year option on his contract in April. The Colts permitted him to seek a trade partner, but he has been unable to find a new suitor. Richardson may not have much fantasy value heading into 2026, but it could all change when he eventually gets a chance for a change of scenery. The 24-year-old still possesses his rare athleticism and scrambling ability to be a QB1 in fantasy football. In a small sample size, we have seen Richardson outproduce some of the league's best quarterbacks in fantasy and post big fantasy numbers. It may be a long shot, but with patience, Richardson could be given a starting role next season and be projected yet again as a worthy QB1 option solely on his rushing ability.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller