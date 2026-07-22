Romeo Doubs Set to Serve as Patriots Top Inside Receiver
Romeo Doubs projects as the team's top inside receiver and profiles more like a high-volume "big" slot in a similar role to former wideout Stefon Diggs, who led the team with 85 catches, 1,103 yards, and four touchdowns on 102 targets through 17 regular-season games in 2025. The Patriots essentially replaced Diggs with the additions of both Doubs and Pro Bowl pass-catcher A.J. Brown this offseason. The 26-year-old Doubs will try to expand on a career year in his final season with the Green Bay Packers, when he had 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns on 85 targets in 16 regular-season contests. While Doubs is going to have a big role while working with a rising young QB in Drake Maye, he's nothing special athletically, and he figures to be more of a complement to Brown in New England than a true star. Fantasy managers shouldn't overpay for his services on draft day. RotoBaller currently has Doubs ranked as the No. 53 fantasy WR for the 2026 season.
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar