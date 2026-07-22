Parker Washington Continues to Impress His Coaches
Parker Washington. Coen touched on Washington's work ethic, his connection with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and his special ability with the ball in his hands, noting that he's almost built like a running back in his lower half. It is important to note that Coen also pointed to the arrival of Jakobi Meyers, as well as Brian Thomas Jr.'s ability to draw the coverage of the opponent's top defender, as reasons Washington had so much success down the stretch, providing talking points for all permutations of how Jacksonville's receiver room will stack up in 2026. The Jaguars' first practice of training camp is scheduled for July 29, and with one of the most fantasy-relevant positional battles taking place in said receiver room, updates will be pouring regularly out of Duval County.
Source: Peter Schrager
Source: Peter Schrager