Yaxel Lendeborg Sweeps Both Summer League MVP Awards
Yaxel Lendeborg was named MVP of the 2026 NBA Summer League, a vote of all 30 teams, after averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.5 steals across six games in leading the Warriors to the title. He also landed on the All-Summer League First Team and swept the event's two MVP nods, adding it to the Championship Game award from Sunday's win over Cameron Boozer's Grizzlies. The 4.0 assists stand out for a 6-foot-9 forward: playmaking is the skill that should get him on the floor faster than a typical rookie. His immediate fantasy value stays capped on a deep Warriors roster, but the No. 11 pick graded out as one of the summer's clearest risers and a firm long-term asset.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA