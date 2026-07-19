Ryan Blaney Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout

Jul 19, 2026, 2:38 PM ET
Heavy rain cancelled qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend, which means Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green for the Window World 450 on Sunday evening. Blaney got the top starting spot thanks to the order being set by the metric. And with North Wilkesboro being a short, flat track, it can be expected that the No. 12 Ford will be strong all evening. Blaney won at Phoenix earlier this season (another flat track) and his Penske teammate, Joey Logano, has arguably had the best car here at North Wilkesboro over the last two years in the All-Star Races. This weekend, Blaney looked strong in practice, ranking sixth-best in 15-lap average. The In-Season Challenge is also continuing this weekend, and Blaney is matched against Christopher Bell, who is the favorite to win this race. That should be a good battle to watch on Sunday night as well, as both cars should contend for the race win.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Jayski