Ryan Blaney will Start in the Pole Position for Atlanta

Jul 12, 2026, 5:00 PM ET
Ryan Blaney of Team Penske scored the pole position for the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in qualifying. This is Blaney's second pole at Atlanta after he scored one previously in February 2025. In nine Cup races at the site since 2022, Blaney has had seven top-10 finishes and led in eight different events. After 19 races completed for the 2026 season, Blaney has one win, 14 top-10 finishes, and an average finish of 11.1. In 27 races since 2022 at drafting tracks, Blaney has 13 top-10 finishes, including two wins. Although Blaney has no upside for Place Differential since he starts first, he is in prime position to lead laps and has been one of the top drivers at finishing drafting tracks well. Even though he is a DFS risk, Blaney is a solid driver to consider for tournament lineups only.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com