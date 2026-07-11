Adou Thiero Leads Lakers With 20 Points Against Thunder
Adou Thiero finished with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 96-84 Summer League win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The second-year wing returned to the lineup after missing Monday's California Classic finale and gave Los Angeles a strong two-way performance. Thiero shot 8-for-14 from the field but missed all five three-point attempts and went 2-for-5 at the line. Thiero's steals, blocks, and rim pressure give him a strong Summer League foundation, but his jumper still needs to catch up before his role can grow.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA