Collin Murray-Boyles Looking to Expand Game After All-Rookie Season
Collin Murray-Boyles is expected to take on more on-ball work in the Las Vegas Summer League, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet. Raptors assistant Ivo Simovic, who will coach Toronto's Summer League team, said the club needs Murray-Boyles to become less one-dimensional as it pushes him toward a bigger role. The No. 9 pick averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists as a rookie before jumping to 14.4 points, 6.4 boards, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks in the playoffs. The defensive stats already carry fantasy appeal, but added ball-handling and shooting growth would raise his ceiling.
Source: Michael Grange
Source: Michael Grange