July 8, 2026

Andy's NHL Mount Rushmore: Every Team's 4 Most Iconic Forwards of All Time. Read the top four forwards from each NHL team's history, including Patrick Kane, Connor McDavid, and more.

Naming just four players to represent a team on Mount Rushmore often sparks debate, but it helps fans separate the great players from the icons.

Below, we will look to spotlight each NHL team's four greatest forwards of all time. For this ranking, we will look at team impact, accolades, and time spent with the club.

Let's dive in!

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Anaheim Ducks

Teemu Selanne - The face of the franchise among all skaters. Selanne stands alone in the franchise record books with 457 goals that is unlikely to be beaten anytime soon. The Hall of Famer was also a key part of the 2006-07 Stanley Cup roster, adding to his legacy with the team.

Ryan Getzlaf - Served as the franchise captain for the majority of his career. Over a team-high 1,157 games, the center would tally 1,019 points and take home one Stanley Cup (2006-07). In the modern era, Getzlaf was the "face" of the Ducks and the backbone of Anaheim hockey.

Corey Perry - The No. 2 goal scorer in club history. Perry spent 14 of his 21 NHL seasons with the Ducks and would win the 2010-11 Hart Trophy and be a part of the 2006-07 Stanley Cup roster.

Paul Kariya - The Hall of Famer spent nine of his 15 NHL seasons with the Mighty Ducks. As a Duck, Kariya would find the back of the net 300 times (third most in team history) and finish fourth in total points among skaters (669 points).

Boston Bruins

Phil Esposito- One of the most iconic players in team history. Phil Esposito spent nine of his 18 Hall of Fame campaigns in Boston, where he won two Hart Trophies and two Stanley Cups. He would finish his time in Boston with the second-most goals in club history.

Brad Marchand - Marchand spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career in Boston. With the Bruins, Marchand would become one of the most beloved players in team history, winning a Cup during his rookie season and totaling 976 points over 1,090 games.

Johnny Bucyk - The franchise leader in goals will, of course, sit on this mountain. Bucyk, a Hall of Famer, spent 21 of his 23 seasons as a Bruin, winning two Stanley Cups with the club and scoring an impressive 545 goals.

Patrice Bergeron - The final spot of the Boston Mount Rushmore will go to one of the greatest defensive forwards in recent history. Through 19 seasons in Boston, he won six Selke Trophies and a Stanley Cup and was the face of the team for much of the past two decades.

Buffalo Sabres

Gilbert Perreault - The greatest skater in team history, Gilbert Perreault will hold the top spot on this list. Perreault spent all 17 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Sabres and still holds the club record for most goals (512) and points (1,326). In terms of trophies, Perreault won the Calder during his rookie season (1970-71) and won the 1972-73 Lady Byng.

Rick Martin - Martin is one of the most lethal goal scorers in club history. Through 10 campaigns (11 total NHL seasons) in Buffalo, Martin scored 382 goals, which trails only Perreault in franchise history.

Pat LaFontaine- LaFontaine spent only six seasons in Buffalo but was dominant during this brief stint. Over just 268 games with the club, LaFontaine would score 158 goals and combine for 385 points. He nearly owned the Hart in 1992-93 when he finished third in voting.

Dave Andreychuk - Power forward Dave Andreychuk will hold the last spot. Andreychuk was a near point-per-game player during his time with the franchise, tallying 804 points across 837 contests. The Hall of Famer would spend 12 of his 23 NHL seasons in Buffalo and finish his time with 368 goals.

Calgary Flames

Jarome Iginla - Iginla, a Hall of Fame winger, stands alone in the franchise's record books with 526 total goals and 1,095 points. During his time in Calgary, Iginla won two Rocket Richard Trophies. The Alberta native's best season with the Flames came in 2001-02 when he led the sport with a season-high 52 goals (his second 50+ goal season).

Joe Nieuwendyk - Nieuwendyk finished his Hall of Fame career with three Stanley Cups and would win his first as a Flame. While in Calgary, Nieuwendyk would begin his tenure by winning the 1987-88 Calder and would score 10 goals during the 1988-89 Stanley Cup postseason run.

Theo Fleury - With the Flames (11 of his 15 NHL seasons), the winger would finish second among all skaters in goals (364) and was a part of their 1988-89 Stanley Cup victory. Despite never winning a Hart Trophy, Fleury came awfully close in two seasons, finishing within the top five during the 1990-91 and 1994-95 seasons.

Lanny McDonald - The final spot on the Calgary forward mountain will go to Lanny McDonald. The Hall of Famer spent time with three NHL clubs but is most known for his time in Calgary, where he not only won a Stanley Cup. However, potentially his most notable performance came during the 1982-83 season when he scored a career-best 66 goals.

Carolina Hurricanes

Ron Francis - The current all-time leader in franchise goals will start this off. Francis spent 16 of his 23 Hall of Fame seasons with the franchise and finished his time with 382 goals and 1,175 points.

Eric Staal - Staal sits behind Francis in nearly all team statistics. Staal began his NHL career winning the 2005-06 Stanley Cup with the Hurricanes and would go on to play for the team for 12 seasons before joining several clubs such as the Wild and Rangers over the back half of his career.

Rod Brind'Amour - The club's current coach has been the heart and soul of this franchise for decades. As a player, Brind'Amour was a key part of the 2005-06 Stanley Cup run and finished his career with 473 points over 694 games. Brind'Amour also took home another Stanley Cup as a member of the Hurricanes, this time as a coach.

Sebastian Aho - This final spot is up for debate between Aho and Eric's brother, Jordan Staal. However, the slight edge will go to the younger center. Aho has spent his entire career in Carolina. As a member of the Hurricanes, Aho has emerged as one of the game's top defensive forwards, especially among centers. Aho has also been just as productive in the scoring area, tallying 310 goals, the third most in club history, and has played a key role in their recent Stanley Cup victory.

Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane - "Showtime" became a franchise icon and one of the most dominant skill players of his generation. As a Blackhawk, Kane was a part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams and took home the Conn Smythe during the 2012-13 campaign. Kane has since spent time in New York and Detroit, but will forever be a beloved player in Chicago.

Stan Mikita - Hall of Fame center Stan Mikita would finish his time in Chicago with two Hart Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, and one Stanley Cup. He would tally 1,467 total points, which still stands as a team record.

Jonathan Toews - The perfect complement to Patrick Kane. Toews served as the team's top center during its dynasty of the 2010s. Through 15 seasons in Chicago, Toews was awarded one Selke Trophy (2012-13) and, more importantly, was the captain of three Stanley Cup-winning clubs.

Bobby Hull - Rounding it out will be the franchise's goal-scoring leader. Bobby Hull is the only player in club history to have eclipsed the 600-goal mark, a record that is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon. Through 15 seasons in Chicago, Hull would win one Stanley Cup and two Hart Trophies.

When Patrick Kane Won The Conn Smythe In 2013 With 19 Points In 23 Games Played. pic.twitter.com/1LA14ONMOK — Hockey Performances (@PerformancesNHL) June 13, 2026

Colorado Avalanche

Joe Sakic - Even though there has been some recent competition, Joe Sakic still earns the honor of being the greatest forward (and overall skater) in team history. Over 1,378 games with the team, Sakic would total 1,641 points and earn a plethora of awards, including two Stanley Cups, the Conn Smythe Trophy, and the 2000-01 Hart Trophy.

Nathan MacKinnon - One of the greatest players in today's game, Nathan MacKinnon, will hold the next spot. MacKinnon is on a Hall of Fame trajectory, with one Stanley Cup, one Rocket Richard Trophy, and one Hart Trophy across 13 seasons. During the 2026 season, MacKinnon led this team to the Presidents' Trophy but ultimately fell short in the Western Conference Final.

Peter Forsberg - Peter Forsberg, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the franchise, will hold the next spot on the mountain. Over 11 seasons with the franchise, Forsberg was an elite per-game player, totaling 755 points in 591 games. He also claimed the 1994 Calder during his debut campaign and the 2002-03 Art Ross Trophy.

Michel Goulet - Goulet was a prolific scorer during the team's original name, the Quebec Nordiques. With this franchise, Goulet would put 456 pucks behind the net, which trails only Sakic as the most in team history.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Rick Nash - By far, the greatest forward in club history, Rick Nash, will start this off. Nash is the only skater in club history to have cleared the 500-point mark, though this mark is likely to be matched by current defenseman Zach Werenski. Over nine seasons, Nash would win the Rocket Richard Trophy (2003-04) and finish his career with 289 career goals. Nash would go on to spend time in New York and other clubs.

Cam Atkinson- Atkinson spent the first 10 seasons of his NHL career in Columbus. While he was never a dominant winger, he finished his career with 213 goals (over 627 games), the second most in team history, and was the heart of the team for many years.

Boone Jenner - Jenner has spent his entire 13-year NHL career in Columbus and has served as the captain for much of it, which puts him in consideration for this list, even though his box-score production is not overly impressive. Following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, Jenner has scored 212 goals in 808 games.

Artemi Panarin - His time with the club was very short (only two seasons), but in terms of individual performances, Panarin may stand above the rest. The winger posted back-to-back seasons of an average of over a point per game, including an 87-point effort in 2018-19.

Dallas Stars

Mike Modano - You cannot think of the Dallas Stars without picturing the franchise icon, Mike Modano. Modano spent 20 seasons in Dallas and was eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame. He won a Stanley Cup and became the only player in club history to have eclipsed the 1,000-point mark.

Jamie Benn - The "recent" face of the franchise when looking at the modern era. Benn has spent all 17 of his NHL seasons with Dallas and currently ranks second all-time in goals (414), trailing only Modano. In 2014-15, Benn claimed the Art Ross Trophy and has been named to three All-Star teams.

Tyler Seguin - Seguin began his career in Boston but would spend the majority of his time as a Dallas Star. With Dallas, Seguin has been a force in the offensive zone, totaling 705 points over 813 games played, which is the fifth most in team history.

Jere Lehtinen - While he did finish his time in Dallas with 514 points (over 875 games), Lehtinen is more known for his elite two-way play, taking home three Selke Trophies over his 14-year NHL career (all with the Stars). He also won the 1998-99 Cup with the franchise.

Detroit Red Wings

Gordie Howe - Howe spent 25 seasons in Detroit and won four Stanley Cups and an incredible six Hart Trophies. Howe is one of the greatest players in league history and will, without a doubt, hold a spot on this mountain.

Steve Yzerman - Yzerman ranks second in club history in goals (692) and played a leading role in their 1990s dynasty, winning three Stanley Cups and the Conn Smythe Trophy. Currently, Yzerman serves as the team's general manager but has yet to translate his on-ice success to the front office, as the Red Wings fell short of the postseason again in 2025-26.

Pavel Datsyuk - Datsyuk was one of the game's best puck handlers in the sport's history, and especially when looking at the sport over the last 20 years. Through 14 seasons (all in Detroit), the Magic Man would win two Stanley Cups, three Selke Trophies, and three Lady Byng Trophies. He would eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Henrik Zetterberg - Zetterberg was the longtime captain of this team and worthy of holding the final spot. Zetterberg spent all 15 of his NHL seasons in Detroit and won one Stanley Cup, finishing his career with the fifth-most points in team history (960).

Edmonton Oilers

Wayne Gretzky - The greatest player in the history of the NHL. Gretzky played nine seasons in Edmonton and put up incredible numbers, totaling 1,669 points (in 696 games) with four Stanley Cups and eight Hart Trophies. In addition, Gretzky was awarded a total of 10 Art Ross Trophies, including seven straight as an Oiler.

Mark Messier - Mark Messier would spend 10 seasons with the Rangers, but began his career as an Oiler and was just as effective. With the Oilers (12 seasons), Messier would tally 1,034 points in 851 games. He also won the 1989-90 Hart Trophy as a member of the Oilers. His crowning moment with the club came in the 1983-84 postseason when he won the Conn Smythe.

Jari Kurri - Kurri had the benefit of playing alongside Gretzky, but was a superstar in his own right. Through 754 games with the Oilers, Kurri would find the back of the net 474 times and also join the 1,000+ point club. He would be named to five All-Star teams as well.

Connor McDavid - While there could be some debate within your fandom about whether Leon Draisaitl deserves consideration, for now, Connor McDavid is well worthy of a spot on this list. Through 11 seasons, McDavid has already won six Art Ross Trophies and three Hart Trophies. He has also brought this team to back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances.

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov - The former second overall pick has become an icon of the franchise and is well regarded as potentially not only the greatest forward in team history but also a player. During his time in Florida, Barkov has won two Stanley Cups and emerged as one of the best two-way forwards in the sport, earning him three Selke Trophies.

Matthew Tkachuk - While his time on the team has not been overly long, Tkachuk has put himself in this elite tier. Since joining the Panthers, he has changed the trajectory of this franchise, playing a key role in two Stanley Cup-winning teams. Through four seasons in Florida, the winger has averaged 97.2 points per season. Injuries have limited him, but his impact on the ice has made this team a legitimate Cup contender since he joined.

Jonathan Huberdeau - While Huberdeau was eventually traded before the team would win back-to-back Stanley Cups, his impact on the club is worth a spot on this list. As a Panther, Huberdeau would enjoy one of the most dominant single seasons, tallying 115 points in the 2021-22 campaign.

Pavel Bure - Bure spent only 223 games with the club but made a massive impact on the scoreboard, finding the back of the net 152 times, the seventh most in the club's history, making him the clear choice for one of the four spots.

Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar - The overall face of the franchise. The recently retired Anze Kopitar played all 1,521 games of his NHL career in Los Angeles and totaled 1,316 points with two Stanley Cups and two Selke Trophies. Expect his jersey to be retired by the team in the coming seasons.

Marcel Dionne - One of just two forwards in team history to be in the 500-goal club. Dionne, a Hall of Famer, tallied an impressive 1,307 points over 921 games.

Luc Robitaille - Robitaille, a Hall of Famer, won his Stanley Cup with the Red Wings, but spent 14 years in Los Angeles, scoring 557 goals. He is still the franchise leader in goals (557), a record that will likely stand for the foreseeable future.

Wayne Gretzky- Even though he is far more known for his time in Edmonton, Gretzky is well worthy of a spot on this forward Mount Rushmore as well. With the Kings, Gretzky would total 918 points over 539 games while earning three Art Ross Trophies. If looking to avoid repeating names, Dustin Brown would hold the final spot.

Minnesota Wild

Mikko Koivu - The franchise's all-time leader in points, Mikko Koivu, will begin this list. Koivu spent 1,028 games in Minnesota, finishing with 709 points, and served as the club's captain for the majority of his tenure. He was never the flashiest player, but he was the face of the offense for decades.

Kirill Kaprizov - The current-day superstar, Kirill Kaprizov, has already put himself in a position to earn a spot on this list. Through 397 games with the Wild, he already holds the franchise record in goals (230) and has moved up to second in points, trailing only the name above him. During the 2025-26 season, the winger tallied 89 points (second most of his career) with 45 goals.

Marian Gaborik - Gaborik spent his 17-year NHL career with many clubs, but his time began in Minnesota. Over eight seasons with the Wild, the winger would find the back of the net 219 times, which stood as a franchise record for nearly two decades. While his Stanley Cup victory would come in Los Angeles, he is well-deserving of a spot on the Minnesota Rushmore.

Zach Parise - Rounding out this mountain will be the longtime winger. While Parise did not leave his time in Minnesota with hardware, he would finish his tenure fourth all-time in goals (199) over 558 games.

Montreal Canadiens

Jean Beliveau - The top center of the dynasty and one of the most decorated forwards in league history. Beliveau led the Canadiens to an incredible 10 Stanley Cups during his time and took home two Hart Trophies and a Conn Smythe.

Guy Lafleur - The franchise leader in points. Lafleur totaled an eye-catching 1,246 points with five Stanley Cups, two Hart Trophies, and three Art Ross Trophies.

Maurice Richard - One of the best pure goal scorers in the game's history, after whom the "Rocket Richard" Trophy was named. While in Montreal, Richard would score 544 goals (most in team history) across just 978 games.

Henri Richard- Richard is one of the most successful professional athletes of all time when looking at accolades. Richard finished his Hall of Fame career with an incredible 11 Stanley Cups and would earn four All-Star bids.

Nashville Predators

David Legwand - Legwand spent 15 of his 17 NHL seasons with the Predators. While he was never the most dominant force in the offensive zone, Legwand would end his time with the franchise scoring 210 goals and tallying 566 points over 956 games.

Filip Forsberg - The current goal leader in club history and potentially the most notable forward in team history. Forsberg is the only forward in club history to have hit the 300-goal mark, but has never won any individual awards.

Martin Erat - Erat spent the majority of his time with the Predators and would become one of the most dynamic playmakers in team history. Across 11 seasons (723 games), he would total 318 helpers, the fourth most in team history.

Jason Arnott - Arnott only spent four seasons in Nashville, but made enough of an impact to earn a spot on this list. With the Predators, Arnott would score 107 goals over just 225 games and earn one All-Star bid.

New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes - While his time with the club has not been long, the budding superstar has made an immense impact. Across seven seasons in New Jersey, Hughes has put together several dominant seasons, including a 99-point effort in 2022-23, and has enjoyed five straight 25+ goal seasons.

John MacLean - John MacLean spent the majority of his 18-year NHL tenure in New Jersey. Across this nearly decade-and-a-half stint, MacLean would win the 1994-95 Cup with the Devils and finish his time with 347 goals, trailing only the bottom name on this list.

Travis Zajac - Like Elias below him, Zajac is a franchise icon. Zajac spent all 15 of his NHL seasons in New Jersey (with a brief stint with the Islanders) and would appear in 1,024 games and total 550 points.

Patrik Elias - The current leading goal scorer and the best all-around forward to play for the club. Elias found the back of the net 408 times (the only player to have more than 400) and won two Stanley Cups with the Devils. While Martin Brodeur often stole the headlines during their dynasty, Elias' role was just as important.

New York Islanders

Clark Gillies - Clark Gillies played a major role in New York's legendary dynasty. Over 12 seasons in New York, the Hall of Famer would win four Stanley Cups, earn two All-Star nominations, and join four other forwards in the 300-goal club with the franchise.

Mike Bossy - The best forward in club history by a wide margin. Bossy's 573 goals still serve as the franchise record and are unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon. When looking at his hardware, the Hall of Famer won four Stanley Cups, the 1981-82 Conn Smythe, and three Lady Byngs.

Bryan Trottier - Sitting in the next spot on this mountain will be a forward who won six Stanley Cups. With the Islanders, Trottier won four of these cups and is one of just two skaters in franchise history to have tallied at least 500 goals. He began his career with the Islanders in style, capturing the 1975-76 Calder Trophy, tallying 95 points over 80 games.

Pat LaFontaine - LaFontaine spent eight of his 15 NHL campaigns with New York and was elite on a per-game basis. During this stint, LaFontaine would score 287 goals and combine for 566 points over just 530 games. His best season with the Islanders would come in 1989-90 when he tallied 105 points.

New York Rangers

Mark Messier - The leader behind their 1994 Stanley Cup-winning team and undoubtedly the greatest player in team history. Messier (The Captain) would spend 10 seasons in New York and find the back of the net 250 times and win a Hart Trophy.

Jean Ratelle- The Hall of Famer spent 16 seasons with the Blueshirts. While in New York, Ratelle would total 817 points (336 goals) over 861 games. His goal total ranks second in team history. He also won two Lady Byng Trophies as a member of the Rangers.

Rod Gilbert - Gilbert is the team's leading goal scorer. Across 18 seasons (all with the Rangers), the Hall of Famer found the back of the net 406 times and added 1,021 points. In terms of personal accolades, Gilbert would win the 1976 Masterson and earn two All-Star bids.

Chris Kreider - Joining Gilbert and Ratelle in the 300-goal club is winger Chris Kreider. While Kreider recently departed New York, he is one of the most beloved players in team history. As a Ranger (13 seasons), Kreider would score 326 goals and lead them on many lengthy playoff runs, including one Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Ottawa Senators

Daniel Alfredsson - The face of the team among all positions. Alfredsson spent 17 of his 18 NHL seasons in Ottawa and is the only player to have more than 1,000 points with the club. He quickly won the hearts of the fans in his debut season when he was awarded the 1995-96 Calder Trophy and finished his tenure in Ottawa (2012-13) with the Clancy.

Jason Spezza - Spezza served as the top center for over a decade in Ottawa. Over 11 seasons (686 games), the center would total 687 points but never take home any individual accolades. As a Senator, Spezza would enjoy two 90-point campaigns.

Dany Heatley - Heatley only spent four seasons with the Senators, but was highly productive over this short stint. With the franchise, Heatley would appear in 317 games and total 362 points (180 goals).

Alexei Yashin - Even though Yashin's time in Ottawa was not overly lengthy, he made the most of it when looking at the box scores. Through 504 games, he would tally 491 points, putting him fourth in the team record books despite the shorter stint. While his time in Ottawa would end with a contract dispute, his impact on offense makes him worthy of a spot.

2/7/13: CAR @ OTT: Daniel Alfredsson, 3rd of the season (419th of career) Assisted by Kyle Turris and Sergei Gonchar pic.twitter.com/tdc6hDMwf2 — Random NHL Goal a Day (@NHLGoalADay) November 9, 2025

Philadelphia Flyers

Bobby Clarke - The all-time scoring leader and the most dominant overall skater in club history. Clarke won two Stanley Cups (back-to-back) over his 15-year tenure with the Flyers and added three Hart Trophies to his shelf.

Claude Giroux - The face of the franchise for much of the modern era. Giroux would captain the team for nearly his entire tenure and end his time with 900 points (second most in team history) over 1,000 games.

Eric Lindros - Lindros spent eight of his 13 Hall of Fame seasons with the Flyers and was one of the most impressive players in league history on a per-game basis. During this short 486-game tenure, Lindros would win the 1994-95 Hart Trophy and earn two All-Star nominations. In terms of points, Lindros would tally 659 points over these noted 486 games, with 290 of them being goals.

Bill Barber - Barber, the greatest pure goal scorer in club history, will conclude this mountain. He would find the back of the net 420 times and total 883 points over 903 games. The Hall of Famer would also win two Stanley Cups with the franchise and earn a spot on three All-Star teams.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Mario Lemieux - One of the greatest players of all time will kick this mountain off. "Le Magnifique" spent his entire 17-year career with the Penguins and would leave as one of the most beloved players in professional sports history. The Hall of Famer would total 1,723 points in 915 games and win two Stanley Cups with three Hart Trophies.

Sidney Crosby - The greatest player of this generation and current face of the team. Crosby recently surpassed Lemieux on the team leaderboard in total points and could very well match him in other categories by the end of his career. Crosby has led the franchise to three Stanley Cups and won two Hart Trophies and two Rocket Richards over 21 campaigns. Despite being in his age-38 season, Crosby is coming off a 74-point season (in just 68 games).

Evgeni Malkin - Malkin has had to play in the shadow of Crosby, which has limited his personal pedigree but has been nearly just as dominant as his captain. Through 1,269 games, Malkin has totaled 1,407 points and won a massive amount of hardware, including three Stanley Cups, two Art Ross Trophies, and even the 2011-12 Hart Trophy.

Jaromir Jagr - Rounding out this list will be Lemieux's "No. 2" in Jaromir Jagr. Jagr currently sits fourth in all-time points in club history. Even though he spent only 11 of his 24 NHL seasons in the Steel City, Jagr would win two Stanelty Cups and one MVP (1998-99).

San Jose Sharks

Joe Thornton - "Jumbo Joe" ranks second in franchise history in total points, but was the face of the team throughout his tenure, making him well worthy of a spot. Through 15 seasons in San Jose, Thornton would win one Hart Trophy and join the next name as the only players with over 1,000 points with the club. The Hall of Famer would not bring a cup to San Jose but would lead it on many lengthy playoff runs.

Patrick Marleau - Marleau, who played nearly his entire career with Thornton, spent 21 seasons in San Jose and appeared in 1,607 games, the most in team history. During this stretch, Marleau would become the franchise's leading point scorer (1,111 points). However, because he did not win any hardware, he is often not regarded as one of the "true" greats of his generation.

Logan Couture - Couture spent his entire 15-year NHL career in San Jose. With the Sharks, Couture would score 323 goals (the third most in club history) and would enjoy three 30+ goal campaigns.

Joe Pavelski - Pavelski spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Sharks and sits third in all-time scoring behind the top two names on our list (Thornton and Marleau). Through 963 games, Pavelski totaled 761 points but, like Marleau, would never win hardware. However, he received a handful of Sleke votes during his "prime" seasons.

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann - McCann stands alone in the franchise scoring books, albeit over the short history. McCann has found the back of the net 138 times as a Kraken, the only player in the team's history to have surpassed the century mark. Since joining the Kraken, McCann has been the "face" of the team's offensive output.

Jordan Eberle - Eberle began his career with the Oilers and Islanders but would eventually find a home with the NHL's "newest" expansion team. So far, his crowning moment with the club came in the postseason (2022-23) when he found the back of the net six times.

Matty Beniers - The former second overall pick was the first draft pick in team history and quickly made an impact in the NHL. During his first full rookie season, Beniers would win the Calder (2022-23) when he totaled 57 points over 80 games.

Jaden Schwartz - While Schwartz won his Stanley Cup in St. Louis, the winger has been a reliable two-way winger for his second NHL team. Through five seasons in Seattle, Schwartz has scored 79 goals, which puts him fourth in team history (trailing the three above him).

St. Louis Blues

Brett Hull - Of course, the all-time leader in franchise goals will kick off the Blues mountain. Hull spent 11 of his 19 Hall of Fame seasons with the Blues and scored 527 goals in 744 games. While both of his Stanley Cups came away from St. Louis, his impact with the team has earned him the honor of the best overall forward in club history.

Brian Sutter - Joining Hull and Bernie Federko in the 300-goal club is Brian Sutter. Sutter spent his entire 12-year NHL career in St. Louis but would not win any personal accolades. However, his 636 points (over 779 games) still rank third in team history.

Bernie Federko - Federko is the only St. Louis Blue to tally over 1,000 points with the club, and is often viewed as the most recognizable player in club history. During his Hall of Fame career, Federko would put 352 goals behind the back of the net (as a Blue), putting him in the No. 2 spot. Even though he never won any individual awards, Federko finished top-10 in Hart voting during the 1985-86 season.

Vladimir Tarasenko - Tarasenko spent the first 11 of his 14 NHL seasons with the Blues. Even though he opted to part ways with the club, his impact is worthy of a spot on this list. He was part of the thrilling 2018-19 Stanley Cup championship and ranks fifth all-time in goals (262).

Tampa Bay Lightning

Steven Stamkos - Stamkos spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career in Tampa Bay and was one of the game's premier goal scorers during his prime. With the Bolts, he would win two Rocket Richards and two Stanley Cups. His 555 goals still stand as a franchise record. His best season came in 2011-12 when he scored a season-best 60 goals.

Nikita Kucherov - The current superstar of the franchise. "Kuch" joined the top name on our list as the only two players to have over 1,000 points with the club and will likely surpass him for the team record in the 2026 season. During the 2025-26 season, Kucherov claimed his second Hart Trophy as he totaled 130 points over only 76 games.

Martin St. Louis - The Hall of Fame winger spent the majority of his career in Tampa Bay. As a member of the Lightning, St. Louis would total 953 points (third most in team history) and earn the Hart and Art Ross Trophies during his dominant 2003-04 season.

Vincent Lecavalier - Lecavalier spent the first 14 of his 17 NHL seasons with the Lightning. As the top center for nearly two decades, Lecavalier would win the 2006-07 Rocket Richard and the 2003-04 Stanley Cup.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mats Sundin - The greatest overall player in club history will start the mountain. Sundin's 987 points still stand as a club record, but could be surpassed by the next name on our list in the coming seasons. Despite never bringing a cup to Toronto, Sundin, a two-time All-Star, was the face of Maple Leaf hockey for just under 15 years.

Auston Matthews - The current face of the franchise and one of the sport's top goal scorers. Matthews has already been awarded three Rocket Richard Trophies and the 2021-22 Hart Trophy. He recently surpassed Sundin for the most goals in team history this season, but is coming off a disappointing 2025-26 season where he scored only 27 goals, the lowest of his career.

Dave Keon - Keon was the face of the team during its dynasty of the 1960s. With Toronto, Keon won four Stanley Cups and took home additional hardware, including two Lady Byng Trophies and the Calder Trophy. The Hall of Famer was also awarded the Conn Smythe during their 1966-67 run.

Darryl Sittler- Sittler currently sits second in points among Toronto skaters. Sittler spent 12 of his 15 Hall of Fame seasons in Toronto, where he would earn top-10 Hart Trophy votes in five seasons and accumulate 916 points over 844 games played.

Utah Mammoth

Clayton Keller - Keller has spent his entire career in Arizona, but only two of them as a "member" of the Utah Hockey Club/Utah Mammoth. Keller has led the team with 178 points and totaled a season-best 90 points in 2024.

Dylan Guenther - The current leader in franchise goals (67). Guenther enjoyed a career season in 2025, scoring 40 goals, and is one of the game's up-and-coming goal scorers.

Nick Schmaltz - Schmaltz sits just behind Keller with 53 goals for the No. 2 spot in the team's short history. After a modest 2024 season, Keller bounced back in 2025, totaling 74 points in 82 games.

Logan Cooley - Another modern-day player, Logan Cooley, will hold the fourth spot. Cooley joined Arizona with the third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and currently ranks fourth in franchise history in all-time scoring. If looking at the franchise's previous name (Arizona/Phoenix Coyotes), Shane Doan would hold a spot on this list. However, since the NHL did not incorporate the previous club's statistics, we will not consider them for this list.

Vancouver Canucks

Daniel Sedin - Sedin spent his entire 17-year career with the Canucks and is just one of two players in club history to have over 1,000 points with the club, the other being the name below him. The Hall of Famer would win the 2010-11 Art Ross and the Pearson in the same season.

Henrik Sedin - Daniel's brother, Henrik, is the other member of the 1,000-point club. Henrik also spent 17 seasons with the Canucks and would add a Hart Trophy to his shelf during the 2009-10 campaign. The two Sedin brothers were the faces of Vancouver hockey throughout their careers and are the most recognized players in franchise history.

Markus Näslund - Naslund spent the majority of his NHL career in Vancouver. Across 12 campaigns in Western Canada, Naslund would finish his time with the third-most points in club history (trailing only the Sedin brothers) and earn three straight All-Star nominations.

Trevor Linden- Rounding out our Vancouver mountain will be none other than "Captain Canuck." As a Canuck (16 of his 19 seasons), Linden would appear in 1,140 games (third most in team history) and total 733 points, with 318 of them being goals. In his debut season (1988-89), Linden would be named to the All-Rookie team.

Vegas Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault - One of the original "misfits" of the expansion draft. Marchessault was a beloved player during his time in Sin City, playing a massive role in their first Stanley Cup victory and earning the Conn Smythe Trophy. In this postseason run, he would score 13 goals in just 22 games.

William Karlsson - Karlsson sits second in total points (403), just 14 behind Marchessault. Since joining the Knights, Karlsson has operated as a top center and was a part of their Stanley Cup championship of 2022-23. In his debut season as a Golden Knight (2017-18), Karlsson was awarded the Lady Byng.

Mark Stone - The franchise's first official captain and the current face of the franchise. Despite appearing in only 400 games with the Golden Knights, Stone has tallied 396 points, making him the best forward in team history on a per-game basis. He is coming off a strong 2025-26 season in which he tallied 73 points in just 60 games.

Reilly Smith - The third of the original "misfits." Smith has appeared in 489 regular-season games for the Golden Knights and has been a fixture in their top six, finding the back of the net 143 times (third most in team history). He was also a part of their first Stanley Cup roster and totaled 14 points over 22 games.

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin - The NHL's all-time scoring leader and one of the greatest players to ever take the ice. Ovechkin has put 929 pucks (and counting) behind the back of the net and added three Hart Trophies, nine Rocket Richards, and a Stanley Cup. However, nothing will compare to his legendary 2007-08 season, where he put 65 pucks behind the net.

Peter Bondra - Bondra was the team's original icon before the other Russian winger came along. Bondra joined Ovechkin as the only players in team history to have more than 400 goals with the club. While he has since been overshadowed by Ovechkin in the team record books, Bondra's impact in Washington will not be forgotten.

Nicklas Backstrom - Backstrom spent his entire career playing alongside Ovechkin and was the top center in one of the game's most prolific offenses of the 2000s. The center would win one Stanley Cup and was a near point-per-game player, tallying 1,033 points over 1,105 games. While he never won the Selke, he did receive votes in several seasons.

Mike Gartner- While Gartner was never awarded any accolades during his career, he would eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Gartner spent 10 of his 19 NHL campaigns in D.C. and finished his career with more than a point per game (789 points over 758 contests).

Winnipeg Jets

Dale Hawerchuk - The Hall of Famer is the most iconic player in team history (when looking at both incarnations). Hawerchuk spent only nine of his 16 seasons with the Jets but would make a massive impact, totaling an eye-catching 929 points and even earning the Calder in his rookie season.

Teemu Selanne - While his time with the Jets was short (four seasons), his impact was quite notable and worthy of a spot on this list. Selanne would score an incredible 76 goals in his debut season (which, of course, earned him the Calder Trophy) and would finish his 231-game stint with the Jets with 306 points and 147 goals.

Ilya Kovalchuk - Kovalchuk spent eight seasons of his NHL career with the then-Atlanta Thrashers, which eventually became the "new" Winnipeg Jets. With this franchise, Kovalchuk was one of the most dominant scorers, putting 328 pucks behind the net, a record that stood for nearly a decade before Mark Scheifele surpassed it.

Mark Scheifele - Rounding out this list will be the team's current top center. Scheifele currently leads the record books (when looking at the team's second incarnation). Even though the Jets had a down season in 2025-26, their top center led the way, totaling a season-high 103 points with 36 goals.