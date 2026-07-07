Audric Estime's Dynasty Appeal is Extremely Limited Entering 2026
Audric Estime recorded 301 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on 58 touches. With the Saints backfield decimated by injuries down the stretch of the season, Estime took on a lead role for New Orleans' final two games of the year. While Estime remains on the Saints' roster heading into 2026, his place on the depth chart looks drastically different. New Orleans signed running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency and will also be getting back Alvin Kamara, Devin Neal, and Kendre Miller (knee) after all three missed the end of the 2025 season with injuries. Entering 2026, dynasty managers should feel comfortable moving on from Estime in favor of a higher-upside option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller