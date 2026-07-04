Dodgers "Hopeful" Shohei Ohtani Will Return on Sunday
Shohei Ohtani (biceps) "feels considerably better" on Saturday, manager Dave Roberts told Maddie Lee of MLB.com. Ohtani is out of the starting lineup for the Fourth of July contest in L.A. against the division-rival San Diego Padres on Saturday night, as expected, but the Dodgers will "see how the day goes as far as availability tonight." Roberts said he's "hopeful" that Ohtani will be in the starting lineup for the series finale on Sunday. Ohtani was a little concerned about his right biceps muscle in his last at-bat in Friday's win over SD and was pulled as a precaution. He said it was in the same spot as something he felt a couple of months ago that resolved relatively quickly. Outfielder Andy Pages will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter on Saturday and hit in the two-hole against Padres left-handed opener Wandy Peralta. The 31-year-old Ohtani should be considered day-to-day for now and looks likely to avoid a trip to the injured list just before the All-Star break. After a slow start at the plate, he quickly turned it around and is currently batting .288/.403/.524 with a .927 OPS, 18 homers, 50 RBI, 60 runs, and six steals in 309 at-bats. Ohtani isn't running as much, but he's still an elite five-category contributor as a hitter in 2026.
Source: MLB.com - Maddie Lee
Source: MLB.com - Maddie Lee