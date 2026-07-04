Salvador Perez Not Ready to Return From Elbow Injury
Salvador Perez (elbow) remains out of the starting lineup for Saturday's contest against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, according to MLB.com. Carter Jensen is doing the catching for right-hander Michael Wacha and will hit leadoff against Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo. It's the second straight game that Perez will sit due to soreness in his left elbow. It's not expected to be a serious injury, so fantasy managers could have the veteran backstop back on the field for Sunday's series finale at Kauffman Stadium. The 36-year-old nine-time All-Star might be on his last legs in his 15th year in the majors, as he enters play on Saturday sporting a rough .201/.241/.327 slash line with a career-low .568 OPS, 10 homers, 30 RBI, and 29 runs scored in his 81 games and 340 plate appearances. Since the start of June, he's gone 18-for-96 (.188) with a homer, four doubles, five RBI, eight runs scored, one walk, and 21 strikeouts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com