Paul Sewald Still a Must-Roster Closer in 12-Team Leagues?
Paul Sewald remains the ninth-inning option, even after a rough finish to June. The 36-year-old worked a scoreless ninth in a tie against Milwaukee on Friday, July 3, after surrendering five runs over his previous two appearances. He has 19 saves, a 4.35 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts in 31 innings, with one blown save. That save total matters more than the uneven ratios in most standard formats. A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez remain on the 60-day injured list, and Puk was recently shut down after a shoulder setback. Kevin Ginkel and Juan Morillo provide late-inning alternatives, but MLB still lists Sewald as the closer. RotoBaller's latest weekend rankings place him among 12-team adds, a fair recommendation given the recent damage. Sewald is rostered in 64% of Yahoo leagues, and managers chasing saves should still make the claim while accepting some ERA risk.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller