Quincy's NFL RB power rankings for pre-training camp. He ranks all 32 starting NFL running backs heading into training camp, from Bijan Robinson to Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
NFL training camp is now just days away. This is the time of year when we finally get a chance to see NFL players back on the field in large numbers. This is the final dress rehearsal before these teams lace up the cleats and head into the preseason. It is also the time of year when we see a lot of movement at the running back position.
Every year, a couple of backs make a name for themselves in training camp. It is often a player vying for a No. 2 spot who opens a door for themself with a larger role. However, it is not unheard of to watch a lower-drafted rookie or an unknown name jump into a starting spot. Running backs are so heavily influenced by scheme and circumstance that anything can happen.
While there are no obvious running back starting vacancies this coming season, there are several players who could lose their jobs if a training camp darling emerges. We'll revisit this exercise ahead of the preseason, but let's dive in and see where each running back stands as we head into training camp.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
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No. 32: Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders
Jacory Croskey-Merritt appears to be getting his chance to establish himself as a starting running back in the NFL. With the Commanders shifting to a more run-heavy approach, he should be able to showcase himself with plenty of volume. Rookie Kaytron Allen is waiting in the wings, however.
No. 31: Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones Sr. appeared to be on his way out the door earlier this season until a surprise rework of his contract was achieved. Jones should continue in a mid-volume role that he has thrived in for years.
No. 30: Bhayshul Tuten - Jacksonville Jaguars
Bhayshul Tuten seems like the front-runner for the starting gig in Jacksonville, but we cannot discount the presence of Chris Rodriguez Jr. This is a battle that likely will not fully reveal itself until the pads come on. Tuten has youth and draft capital on his side, but Rodriguez has been highly efficient on limited touches throughout his career.
No. 29: Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans
Tony Pollard is turning into an older veteran, but he is still effective. Tyjae Spears has never quite been able to take this job from Pollard. However, keep an eye on rookie Nicholas Singleton. A solid camp could substantially boost him up this depth chart. He was a steady producer in college with a lot of experience.
No. 28: Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns
Quinshon Judkins is in line to lead a Browns backfield that will be solid with Dylan Sampson behind him. Suddenly, this Browns offense looks like it could be something. With an influx of wide receiver talent and two solid backs, all this team needs is a quarterback.
No. 27: David Montgomery - Houston Texans
David Montgomery was shipped out of Detroit and landed in Houston this offseason. He will receive his first chance to lead a backfield since his Bears days. Montgomery was solid in that role and will hope to replicate the same success in Houston despite his advanced age.
No. 26: Cam Skattebo - New York Giants
Cam Skattebo sounds like he has been back up to his silly antics this offseason. He seems to be healing well from his ankle injury suffered in 2025. While he is unlikely to return to his former self immediately, he should get the first crack at leading this backfield.
No. 25: Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers
With no more Rico Dowdle in town, Chuba Hubbard seems to have the backfield to himself again. Jonathon Brooks sounds like he is healthy and in the fold for touches. Still, Hubbard is a core heartbeat for this team. He will have every chance to recapture that magic once again.
No. 24: Jaylen Warren/Rico Dowdle - Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Warren and Dowdle should form an effective one-two punch in Pittsburgh. Warren brings an explosive element while Dowdle provides serious thunder. As a result, Pittsburgh should have a great running game in 2026. The effectiveness of the rest of the offense is much more unknown.
No. 23: Jadarian Price - Seattle Seahawks
Jadarian Price was drafted in the first round as an heir apparent to the departed Kenneth Walker III. Price is explosive, but unproven. Even so, he showed enough on tape in college for NFL teams to regard him as the No. 2 back in his draft class.
No. 22: Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty is entering Year 2 after a disappointing rookie season saw him playing behind the worst offensive line in football. With new head coach Klint Kubiak in town, Jeanty's prospects should drastically improve. The Raiders are still far away from competing at a high level, but Jeanty has the talent to take a big step forward.
No. 21: Bucky Irving - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The vibes around Bucky Irving are bad. After taking the league by storm during his rookie season in 2024, Irving has followed up that season with a myriad of injuries that have bled into this offseason. Hopefully, he will return to full strength. However, do not discount Kenneth Gainwell behind him.
No. 20: J.K. Dobbins - Denver Broncos
J.K. Dobbins is back in Denver after a solid first season with the team in 2025. While Dobbins' role is not threatened by RJ Harvey, rookie Jonah Coleman presents as an intriguing challenger. Dobbins' inability to stay on the field could result in a takeover by Coleman at some point. However, it would take several weeks in the regular season for that to occur.
No. 19: D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears
D'Andre Swift will lead the Bears backfield this season with Kyle Monangai as his running mate. This could very well turn into a Sonic and Knuckles type of situation with both players playing key roles. By the middle of the season, do not be surprised if this is a full-on timeshare.
Swift action required ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/U8DiWMU9UO
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 28, 2026
No. 18: Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys
Javonte Williams has reclaimed a starting position in the league, with the Cowboys committing to him as their running back of the future this offseason. Dallas stands to be much improved this coming season, meaning Williams could be in for another big year.
No. 17: Jeremiyah Love - Arizona Cardinals
Jeremiyah Love is entering the league with high expectations. He is expected to be a Bijan Robinson-esque all-around weapon. Love should play a huge role immediately in a Cardinals offense that was not bad in 2025.
No. 16: Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown is back as a full feature back in Cincinnati. This team uses Brown in an Austin Ekeler-type of role that works flawlessly. There are never questions about the Bengals offense when Joe Burrow is healthy, so expect Brown to continue producing at a high level.
No. 15: Rhamondre Stevenson/TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots
The Rhamondre Stevenson/TreVeyon Henderson combination is fantastic in New England. Henderson's role should increase in Year 2 in the league, while Stevenson will look to continue being a steady veteran. New England should be right back in the mix with these two guys leading the way on the ground in 2026.
No. 14: Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams has been a great steady producer for the Rams for several years now. He seems likely to have to split more time than ever before in 2026 with Blake Corum emerging over the second half of last season.
Kyren into the endzone for his 2nd rushing TD!!!
📺 @NFLonFOX | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/JeT1pFbpuH
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 9, 2025
No. 13: Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers
The hype around Omarion Hampton is growing this offseason. He will have every opportunity to take a huge leap as a true feature back in this offense. Mike McDaniel's schemes should do wonders for Hampton's prospects.
need more of this asap pic.twitter.com/v1eVEZIjYH
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) June 20, 2026
No. 12: Travis Etienne Jr. - New Orleans Saints
Travis Etienne Jr. is looking for a fresh start in an up-and-coming Saints offense. Etienne has been highly productive when healthy. Head coach Kellen Moore should have plenty up his scheme sleeve for a weapon like Etienne.
No. 11: Breece Hall - New York Jets
Breece Hall returned to the Jets for 2026 despite months of speculation that he would be moving on. Suddenly, the Jets offense has a lot to be excited about. There is still no quarterback plan in place, but there are weapons everywhere. With other options in the offense taking defensive attention, running lanes should open up for Hall.
No. 10: Kenneth Walker III - Kansas City Chiefs
Kenneth Walker III was a huge signing for the Chiefs this offseason. He has a chance to make a huge impact in an offense that has historically been able to maximize running back talent. If healthy, this could be Walker's biggest year yet.
No. 9: Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs is back as a major workhorse for the Packers. He has been a steady force for them over the last couple of seasons, and that should not change in 2026.
No. 8: Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley had a down year in 2025, but the Eagles retooled and will hope that Barkley can boost his numbers in 2026. Part of Barkley's issues in 2025 were related to the health of Philly's offensive line. With that issue in order in 2026, the entire offense should enjoy more success.
Saquon spinning is even better in slo mo pic.twitter.com/OOHMtvHlwK
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 11, 2025
No. 7: Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor was on a historic pace in 2025 before injuries all over the offense derailed his progress. With Daniel Jones back healthy under center in 2026, Taylor has a chance to climb to that mountaintop once again. Hopefully, he will because he is very fun to watch.
No. 6: De'Von Achane - Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane will be under a lot of pressure in 2026. His new contract reflects that prospect with the Dolphins paying him at the top of his position. There are limited weapons in Miami, so look for Achane to receive the ball often.
No. 5: Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens
The timeless Derrick Henry will look to continue his unbelievable streak of consistency in a reshuffled Ravens offense. This team is entering a new era with a new regime. Still, Henry will continue to do his thing behind a solid offensive line. Having Lamar Jackson as your quarterback also does not hurt to open up running lanes.
No. 4: James Cook III - Buffalo Bills
James Cook III has emerged as one of the best backs in the league in recent seasons. He is wildly consistent and so explosive in this offense. Although Joe Brady is taking over as the head coach in Buffalo, there is no real concern for Cook given the continuity that will continue to exist within the offense.
We've said it once, we'll say it again... Let him COOK. 🧑🍳
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/nlAnLABveH
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 21, 2025
No. 3: Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions
Jahmyr Gibbs is entering his first season as a likely workhorse in Detroit. After splitting time with Montgomery for several years, Gibbs could have an unbelievably special season this year. Isiah Pacheco is in the fold, but it is unlikely he will make an appreciable dent in Gibbs' workload.
No. 2: Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is ever so slightly slowing down, but he is still very integral to the 49ers offense. The guy is a touchdown machine, and San Francisco seems unlikely to take him off the field once again in 2026. Hopefully, McCaffrey can hold up to this level of work.
No. 1: Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson is the unquestioned best back in the league at this point. He has proved himself as both a runner and receiver. In 2025, he displayed explosiveness that had not quite been showcased yet. Look for Robinson to continue that hot streak in 2026.
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