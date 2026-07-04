👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

NFL Pre-Training Camp Running Back Power Rankings: Projecting All 32 Starters in 2026

Link copied to clipboard!
2025 Fantasy Football Early-Round Best Ball Busts, Overvalued

Quincy's NFL RB power rankings for pre-training camp. He ranks all 32 starting NFL running backs heading into training camp, from Bijan Robinson to Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

NFL training camp is now just days away. This is the time of year when we finally get a chance to see NFL players back on the field in large numbers. This is the final dress rehearsal before these teams lace up the cleats and head into the preseason. It is also the time of year when we see a lot of movement at the running back position.

Every year, a couple of backs make a name for themselves in training camp. It is often a player vying for a No. 2 spot who opens a door for themself with a larger role. However, it is not unheard of to watch a lower-drafted rookie or an unknown name jump into a starting spot. Running backs are so heavily influenced by scheme and circumstance that anything can happen.

While there are no obvious running back starting vacancies this coming season, there are several players who could lose their jobs if a training camp darling emerges. We'll revisit this exercise ahead of the preseason, but let's dive in and see where each running back stands as we head into training camp.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:

 

No. 32: Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Washington Commanders

Jacory Croskey-Merritt appears to be getting his chance to establish himself as a starting running back in the NFL. With the Commanders shifting to a more run-heavy approach, he should be able to showcase himself with plenty of volume. Rookie Kaytron Allen is waiting in the wings, however.

 

No. 31: Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones Sr. appeared to be on his way out the door earlier this season until a surprise rework of his contract was achieved. Jones should continue in a mid-volume role that he has thrived in for years.

 

No. 30: Bhayshul Tuten - Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten seems like the front-runner for the starting gig in Jacksonville, but we cannot discount the presence of Chris Rodriguez Jr. This is a battle that likely will not fully reveal itself until the pads come on. Tuten has youth and draft capital on his side, but Rodriguez has been highly efficient on limited touches throughout his career.

 

No. 29: Tony Pollard - Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard is turning into an older veteran, but he is still effective. Tyjae Spears has never quite been able to take this job from Pollard. However, keep an eye on rookie Nicholas Singleton. A solid camp could substantially boost him up this depth chart. He was a steady producer in college with a lot of experience.

 

No. 28: Quinshon Judkins - Cleveland Browns

Quinshon Judkins is in line to lead a Browns backfield that will be solid with Dylan Sampson behind him. Suddenly, this Browns offense looks like it could be something. With an influx of wide receiver talent and two solid backs, all this team needs is a quarterback.

 

No. 27: David Montgomery - Houston Texans

David Montgomery was shipped out of Detroit and landed in Houston this offseason. He will receive his first chance to lead a backfield since his Bears days. Montgomery was solid in that role and will hope to replicate the same success in Houston despite his advanced age.

 

No. 26: Cam Skattebo - New York Giants

Cam Skattebo sounds like he has been back up to his silly antics this offseason. He seems to be healing well from his ankle injury suffered in 2025. While he is unlikely to return to his former self immediately, he should get the first crack at leading this backfield.

 

No. 25: Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers

With no more Rico Dowdle in town, Chuba Hubbard seems to have the backfield to himself again. Jonathon Brooks sounds like he is healthy and in the fold for touches. Still, Hubbard is a core heartbeat for this team. He will have every chance to recapture that magic once again.

 

No. 24: Jaylen Warren/Rico Dowdle - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren and Dowdle should form an effective one-two punch in Pittsburgh. Warren brings an explosive element while Dowdle provides serious thunder. As a result, Pittsburgh should have a great running game in 2026. The effectiveness of the rest of the offense is much more unknown.

 

No. 23: Jadarian Price - Seattle Seahawks

Jadarian Price was drafted in the first round as an heir apparent to the departed Kenneth Walker III. Price is explosive, but unproven. Even so, he showed enough on tape in college for NFL teams to regard him as the No. 2 back in his draft class.

 

No. 22: Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty is entering Year 2 after a disappointing rookie season saw him playing behind the worst offensive line in football. With new head coach Klint Kubiak in town, Jeanty's prospects should drastically improve. The Raiders are still far away from competing at a high level, but Jeanty has the talent to take a big step forward.

 

No. 21: Bucky Irving - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The vibes around Bucky Irving are bad. After taking the league by storm during his rookie season in 2024, Irving has followed up that season with a myriad of injuries that have bled into this offseason. Hopefully, he will return to full strength. However, do not discount Kenneth Gainwell behind him.

 

No. 20: J.K. Dobbins - Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins is back in Denver after a solid first season with the team in 2025. While Dobbins' role is not threatened by RJ Harvey, rookie Jonah Coleman presents as an intriguing challenger. Dobbins' inability to stay on the field could result in a takeover by Coleman at some point. However, it would take several weeks in the regular season for that to occur.

 

No. 19: D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears

D'Andre Swift will lead the Bears backfield this season with Kyle Monangai as his running mate. This could very well turn into a Sonic and Knuckles type of situation with both players playing key roles. By the middle of the season, do not be surprised if this is a full-on timeshare.

 

No. 18: Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys

Javonte Williams has reclaimed a starting position in the league, with the Cowboys committing to him as their running back of the future this offseason. Dallas stands to be much improved this coming season, meaning Williams could be in for another big year.

 

No. 17: Jeremiyah Love - Arizona Cardinals

Jeremiyah Love is entering the league with high expectations. He is expected to be a Bijan Robinson-esque all-around weapon. Love should play a huge role immediately in a Cardinals offense that was not bad in 2025.

 

No. 16: Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown is back as a full feature back in Cincinnati. This team uses Brown in an Austin Ekeler-type of role that works flawlessly. There are never questions about the Bengals offense when Joe Burrow is healthy, so expect Brown to continue producing at a high level.

 

No. 15: Rhamondre Stevenson/TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots

The Rhamondre Stevenson/TreVeyon Henderson combination is fantastic in New England. Henderson's role should increase in Year 2 in the league, while Stevenson will look to continue being a steady veteran. New England should be right back in the mix with these two guys leading the way on the ground in 2026.

 

No. 14: Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams has been a great steady producer for the Rams for several years now. He seems likely to have to split more time than ever before in 2026 with Blake Corum emerging over the second half of last season.

 

No. 13: Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers

The hype around Omarion Hampton is growing this offseason. He will have every opportunity to take a huge leap as a true feature back in this offense. Mike McDaniel's schemes should do wonders for Hampton's prospects.

 

No. 12: Travis Etienne Jr. - New Orleans Saints

Travis Etienne Jr. is looking for a fresh start in an up-and-coming Saints offense. Etienne has been highly productive when healthy. Head coach Kellen Moore should have plenty up his scheme sleeve for a weapon like Etienne.

 

No. 11: Breece Hall - New York Jets

Breece Hall returned to the Jets for 2026 despite months of speculation that he would be moving on. Suddenly, the Jets offense has a lot to be excited about. There is still no quarterback plan in place, but there are weapons everywhere. With other options in the offense taking defensive attention, running lanes should open up for Hall.

 

No. 10: Kenneth Walker III - Kansas City Chiefs

Kenneth Walker III was a huge signing for the Chiefs this offseason. He has a chance to make a huge impact in an offense that has historically been able to maximize running back talent. If healthy, this could be Walker's biggest year yet.

 

No. 9: Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is back as a major workhorse for the Packers. He has been a steady force for them over the last couple of seasons, and that should not change in 2026.

 

No. 8: Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley had a down year in 2025, but the Eagles retooled and will hope that Barkley can boost his numbers in 2026. Part of Barkley's issues in 2025 were related to the health of Philly's offensive line. With that issue in order in 2026, the entire offense should enjoy more success.

 

No. 7: Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor was on a historic pace in 2025 before injuries all over the offense derailed his progress. With Daniel Jones back healthy under center in 2026, Taylor has a chance to climb to that mountaintop once again. Hopefully, he will because he is very fun to watch.

 

No. 6: De'Von Achane - Miami Dolphins

De'Von Achane will be under a lot of pressure in 2026. His new contract reflects that prospect with the Dolphins paying him at the top of his position. There are limited weapons in Miami, so look for Achane to receive the ball often.

 

No. 5: Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens

The timeless Derrick Henry will look to continue his unbelievable streak of consistency in a reshuffled Ravens offense. This team is entering a new era with a new regime. Still, Henry will continue to do his thing behind a solid offensive line. Having Lamar Jackson as your quarterback also does not hurt to open up running lanes.

 

No. 4: James Cook III - Buffalo Bills

James Cook III has emerged as one of the best backs in the league in recent seasons. He is wildly consistent and so explosive in this offense. Although Joe Brady is taking over as the head coach in Buffalo, there is no real concern for Cook given the continuity that will continue to exist within the offense.

 

No. 3: Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs is entering his first season as a likely workhorse in Detroit. After splitting time with Montgomery for several years, Gibbs could have an unbelievably special season this year. Isiah Pacheco is in the fold, but it is unlikely he will make an appreciable dent in Gibbs' workload.

 

No. 2: Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey is ever so slightly slowing down, but he is still very integral to the 49ers offense. The guy is a touchdown machine, and San Francisco seems unlikely to take him off the field once again in 2026. Hopefully, McCaffrey can hold up to this level of work.

 

No. 1: Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson is the unquestioned best back in the league at this point. He has proved himself as both a runner and receiver. In 2025, he displayed explosiveness that had not quite been showcased yet. Look for Robinson to continue that hot streak in 2026.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football TE1 Sleepers (2026)
NFL RB Power Rankings: All Starting RBs
Dynasty Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings
Dynasty Rookie Running Back Rankings



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Trout

Hoping to Return Next Week
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
Aaron Rodgers

Is Aaron Rodgers a Superflex Sleeper in 2026?
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Dazzles as Warriors Rout Lakers in California Classic
Anthony Richardson Sr.

a Frustrating Dynasty Hold
DAL

Jamie Benn Ready for Year 18 With Stars
Shohei Ohtani

Dealing With Bicep Injury
DJ Giddens

Well-Positioned to Hold Dynasty Value
Leo Carlsson

Receives Huge Offer Sheet From Flyers
Andrew Nembhard

Backs Up SGA With 23 Points for Canada
Kyle Williams

Faces an Uphill Climb to Fantasy Relevance
VJ Edgecombe

Fills the Stat Sheet in Bahamas Rout of Jamaica
Eli Stowers

What Can Fantasy Managers Expect from Eli Stowers in 2026?
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Scores 26 Points in Canada's Qualifier Win
Ivica Zubac

Dominates in 18 Minutes as Croatia Routs Cyprus
Lauri Markkanen

Drops 23 Points to Lead Finland Past Hungary
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Leads Serbia Past Switzerland in World Cup Qualifiers
Shea Langeliers

Leaves Friday's Game Early With Thumb Injury
Rashod Bateman

at a Career Crossroads in 2026
Braelon Allen

Motivated to Step Up in Year 3
Alvin Kamara

Will the Saints Part Ways With Alvin Kamara?
Colston Loveland

Showing Signs of Growth Going into Sophomore Season
Myron Gardner

Sprains Ankle in Heat's Summer League Opener
Utah Jazz

Josh Okogie Signs Two-Year Deal With the Jazz
Minnesota Timberwolves

Trey Lyles Lands One-Year Deal With Timberwolves
New York Knicks

Andre Drummond Signs One-Year, $3.9 Million Deal With Knicks
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Heading to Concussion Injured List
Ryan Helsley

Orioles Place Ryan Helsley on Injured List With Elbow Discomfort
Caleb Love

Lands Two-Way Contract With 76ers
Jordan Miller

Inks Three-Year Deal with Clippers
Rayan Rupert

Signs Two-Way Deal With 76ers
Dorian Finney-Smith

Moved to Charlotte
Jaden Hardy

Heading to the Lakers
Deandre Ayton

Dealt to Washington
Alec Pierce

One of the Highest Upside Picks in the Middle Rounds of 2026 Drafts
Stefon Diggs

Is Stefon Diggs Worth a Flier at the End of 2026 Drafts?
Tetairoa McMillan

One of the Safest WR2 Options for 2026
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon is Placed on 15-Day Injured List
Chig Okonkwo

a Late-Round Tight End Sleeper?
Terry McLaurin

Can Terry McLaurin Return to WR1 Territory in 2026?
Jahan Dotson

to be Atlanta's WR2 in 2026?
MIN

Maxim Shabanov Looks for Fresh Start With Wild
NJ

David Rittich Joins Devils on One-Year Contract
Jakub Dobes

Earns Three-Year Extension From Canadiens
Jacob Middleton

Heads to Calgary
Mark Andrews

Primed for a 2026 Bounce-Back?
Blake Coleman

Wild Acquire Blake Coleman
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Projected for a Backup Role Again in 2026
Connor Bedard

Injures Left Shoulder in Practice
Detroit Pistons

Javonte Green Returns to Pistons on One-Year, $3.95 Million Deal
Chimere Dike

Is Chimere Dike Primarily a Special Teams Player in 2026?
Oklahoma City Thunder

Payton Sandfort Waived by Thunder After Two-Way Stint
WAS

Alex Ovechkin Signs Up for 22nd Season
Neemias Queta

Signs Four-Year Extension to Stay in Boston
Jameson Williams

a Strong Bet to Outperform ADP
Chase Brown

a Locked-in RB1 for 2026
NBA

Rui Hachimura Draws Pitches From Timberwolves and Warriors
Julio Rodríguez

Julio Rodriguez Removed Early on Thursday After Being Hit in the Head
Willson Contreras

Suspended Seven Games
Cole Ragans

Undergoes UCL Repair, Likely Out Until Midseason in 2027
Treylon Burks

Ready to Start Fulfilling First-Round Potential?
CFB

Sam Leavitt a True Heisman Contender at LSU?
CFB

Charlie Becker Looking to Continue Hot Streak in 2026
CFB

Jamari Johnson Due for Big Season as Oregon's TE1
Zach Werenski

Sticking With Blue Jackets
COL

Jaden Schwartz Signs Three-Year Deal With Avalanche
LA

Corey Perry Returns to L.A.
TB

Lightning Sign Ilya Mikheyev to Four-Year Contract
WPG

Stuart Skinner Moves to Winnipeg on Two-Year Deal
TB

John Carlson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Lightning
NYR

Oliver Bjorkstrand Joins Rangers on One-Year Pact
Christian Walker

Departs Early With Back Stiffness
Dan Vladar

Inks Five-Year Extension With Flyers
Mookie Betts

Dealing With Wrist Soreness
Will Smith

Not Expected to Return Before All-Star Break
Brent Rooker

to Have Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Matt Chapman

Heads to Injured List With Abdominal Strain
Dansby Swanson

Goes Nuclear on Wednesday as Cubs Sweep Padres
Ryan Helsley

Dealing With Elbow Discomfort
Corey Seager

Returning to Injured List With Back Injury
Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Corey Seager

Exits Early on Tuesday With Back Discomfort
Shohei Ohtani

Next Start Pushed Back to Friday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Scratched on Tuesday With Back Tightness
Hunter Greene

to Make 2026 Debut With Reds on Saturday
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
Shane Van Gisbergen

Holds on for his Second Cup Series Sonoma Win
Chase Briscoe

Falls Short of Victory at Sonoma
Ty Gibbs

Sweeps First Two Stages, Earns First Top-Five Finish at Sonoma
Denny Hamlin

Gains the Season Points Lead Despite Underwhelming Sonoma Finish
Tyler Reddick

Loses the Regular-Season Points Lead After Car Trouble at Sonoma
Manuel Torres

Knocked Out In The Second Round
Rafael Fiziev

Returns To The Win Column
Michel Pereira

Drops Decision At UFC Baku
Shara Magomedov

Gets Comeback Victory
Nazim Sadykhov

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Matheus Camilo

Shines At UFC Baku
Charles Johnson

Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Asu Almabayev

Gets Third-Round Submission Win
Kyle Larson

Could be A Spoiler for the Win at Sonoma
Michael McDowell

is Likely to Have Another Great Race at Sonoma
Chase Briscoe

Should DFS Managers Roster Chase Briscoe at Sonoma?
Chris Buescher

is Set for a Strong DFS Performance at Sonoma
Ryan Blaney

May be an Underrated DFS Pick at Sonoma
William Byron

Should DFS Managers Roster William Byron at Sonoma?
NASCAR

A.J. Allmendinger Could Have Another Strong Run at Sonoma
Ross Chastain

Is Ross Chastain Worth Rostering for Sonoma DFS Lineups?
Power your platform with our news
View All News

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

FAAB Bidding: Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (6/29-7/5)
Updated Hitter Start/Sit Chart (7/3-7/5)
12 Must-Stash Prospects