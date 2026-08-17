Jordyn Tyson Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), who has been a standout performer during training camp, is expected to be out roughly two months with a hamstring injury, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Tyson, who has been consulting with experts, could start his first NFL season on the short-term Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least the first four games. The 22-year-old eighth overall pick back in April from Arizona State was in line to open his NFL career as the WR2 in New Orleans across from Chris Olave, but that will now have to wait. Tyson also missed time in college with issues with the same hamstring, so fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues who have him rostered have to be a little worried about his long-term durability already. He will still be worth rostering in redraft leagues in 2026, but he will now be more of a late-round stash target. Receiver Devaughn Vele and tight end Juwan Johnson might end up being the biggest beneficiaries early on, as well as rookie Barion Brown, who has been a standout this summer.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport