Bucky Irving Will Play Against Chiefs on Saturday
Bucky Irving, will dress and play in the team's second preseason game on Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Irving and the rest of the starting offensive unit were held out of the preseason opener on Friday against the New York Jets. The Bucs let Rachaad White walk in free agency in March, but they added pass-catching dynamo Kenny Gainwell to their backfield to replace him. The 23-year-old Irving should continue to be Tampa's go-to option on early downs and near the goal line, but Gainwell figures to eat into valuable pass-catching opportunities out of the backfield as the team tries to keep Irving healthy after he played in just 10 games in 2025. Irving had 1,514 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games as a rookie in 2024. Because of the lack of clarity in Tampa's backfield between Irving and Gainwell in a new offensive scheme, fantasy managers should target Irving as more of a low-end RB2.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman