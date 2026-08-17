Makai Lemon Still Sidelined With Hamstring Injury
Makai Lemon (hamstring) remained out of practice Monday, according to Zach Berman. The rookie has now missed a significant chunk of training camp with the injury after first being sidelined earlier this month. Lemon also dealt with a hamstring issue during the spring, though it is unclear whether the two are related. Philadelphia traded up to select him 20th overall in April, and the Eagles still list him as a starter on their current unofficial depth chart. That makes the missed time more notable with the regular season getting closer. Lemon won the Biletnikoff Award at USC last season after leading the Power Four with 1,156 receiving yards, and Philadelphia drafted him with the expectation that he could contribute quickly. For now, the biggest issue is simply getting him back on the field. The Eagles have not announced a timetable for his return, and Monday brought another missed opportunity for Lemon to get work in the new offense.
Source: Zach Berman
Source: Zach Berman