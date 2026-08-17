Chris Bell Activated from NFI List
Chris Bell (knee) from the non-football injury list, and the first-year player could soon begin practicing with the team. Once viewed as a first-round talent, Bell tore his ACL in December and fell to the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. His rare combination of size and speed allowed him to dominate in his final collegiate season at Louisville, racking up over 900 yards on 72 receptions, and while he will now be playing catch-up to begin his NFL career, he could find a mid-season role in a wide-open Dolphins receiver room. Fellow rookie and third-round pick Caleb Douglas has been a training camp standout, and Malik Washington led the team with three catches in Friday's preseason opener, but with the third receiver spot currently being held by Jalen Tolbert, there is a path for Bell to crack the starting lineup by season's end, making him a player to at least remember in the closing rounds of deep drafts.
Source: Miami Dolphins
Source: Miami Dolphins