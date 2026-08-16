Isiah Pacheco Will Not Practice Next Week
Isiah Pacheco (knee) will not practice this week, according to head coach Dan Campbell. Pacheco suffered an MCL sprain during last week's practice, and it reportedly won't affect his Week 1 status. However, with Pacheco's injury and Jacob Saylors (ankle) dealing with a minor injury, the team signed running back Trayveon Williams to a one-year contract. If this knee sprain lingers as the season approaches, Pacheco could lose reps to star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who has proven he can be a full workhorse back. Fantasy managers of Gibbs and Pacheco should monitor the former Kansas City Chiefs back's status closely, since missed time could impact both players in fantasy.
Source: Jeremy Reisman - Pride of Detroit
Source: Jeremy Reisman - Pride of Detroit