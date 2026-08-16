Tyler Warren Poised to Handle Massive Target Share in Year 2
Tyler Warren is expected to take on a much larger target share during his second NFL season. The Colts traded away Michael Pittman Jr. this past offseason and didn't bring in any big names to fill his shoes, so a lot of his vacated targets will go to Warren. The tight end is heading into his second NFL season and will look to build on an impressive rookie campaign in which he caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns. The Penn State product was the overall TE4 in PPR leagues last year, and he achieved that mark despite playing several games without quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered an Achilles injury. Now, Jones is healthy and Pittman is gone, setting the stage for Warren to have a massive Year 2 breakout. In the short term, he could also step into a larger role if wide receiver Alec Pierce (ankle) isn't quite at 100 percent in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller