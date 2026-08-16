Anonymous Bills Player Criticizes State of New Stadium Field
Kyle Allen slid near the sideline and kicked up a massive clump of grass and dirt. Four Bills players stepped onto the field and attempted to fix the patch of grass. Beyond the playing surface itself, the stadium has faced plenty of criticism since being unveiled earlier this month. Photos of obstructed views have been shared across social media, fans complained that some seats are not sheltered from inclement weather, and television viewers pointed out how generic the field looked during the preseason opener. With that being said, Graham writes that there have also been some positives. Specifically, linebacker Dorian Williams said that the grass "looked good" and that he's confident in stadium management's ability to work out the kinks before the regular season gets underway. Nevertheless, the condition of the grass will be a storyline to watch going forward, especially if injuries occur on the surface at Highmark Stadium.
Source: Tim Graham
Source: Tim Graham