Joe Milton III Turns in Strong Showing on Saturday
Joe Milton III kept himself firmly in the mix for the No. 2 job with a strong second half in Saturday's 17-7 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. Milton completed 12 of 15 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, finishing with a 118.6 passer rating and no interceptions. He came out sharp after halftime, completing five of his first six throws for 62 yards on an 84-yard touchdown drive. That possession ended with Milton finding rookie Camden Brown for a two-yard score in the back corner of the end zone. Sam Howell had a good night too, going 8-for-12 for 94 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said both quarterbacks handled Seattle's pressure well and protected the football. Dallas listed Milton or Howell behind Dak Prescott on its first unofficial depth chart, and Saturday did little to separate them. Milton did what he needed to do to keep the competition going.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller