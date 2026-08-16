Omar Cooper Jr. Losing Ground for Early-Season Work
Omar Cooper Jr. flashed in his preseason debut, but his path to early-season targets suddenly looks a little less comfortable. The 30th overall pick caught two of three targets for 31 yards against Tampa Bay, including a 26-yard catch-and-run that showed off the after-catch ability New York liked coming out of Indiana. The concern is what happened around him. Isaiah Williams has had a strong camp and started with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell in the preseason opener, while a Sunday report said Williams appears to have moved ahead of Cooper for the slot role. Cooper is still going to get chances. The Jets traded back into the first round to get him, and his 69-937-13 final season at Indiana gives him real production behind the draft capital. RotoBaller has him at WR60 and 145th overall in half-PPR. That is not an outrageous price, but it is harder to buy into if Cooper opens the year behind three other receivers for snaps. For now, his redraft stock is moving the wrong way.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller