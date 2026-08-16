Derrick Henry Is Easier to Fade in Full PPR
Derrick Henry still hasn't given anyone much evidence that he's slowing down. He ran for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns on 307 carries last season, averaged 5.2 yards per attempt and closed the year with four straight 100-yard games. Baltimore still views him as the clear leader of the backfield, too. The concern in full PPR is everything that happens outside of those carries. Henry caught only 15 passes for 150 yards last year and has 34 receptions in two seasons with the Ravens. That can leave some quiet fantasy weeks when the rushing touchdowns aren't there, even for a player this productive. RotoBaller has Henry 12th overall in half-PPR but 18th in full PPR, which tells the story pretty well. Nobody needs to predict an age-32 collapse after the season he just had. The rushing upside is still enormous. It's just easier to pass on Henry early in full PPR when other backs in that range can give you much more through the air.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller