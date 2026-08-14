Klay Thompson Eyes Role on Title Contender
Klay Thompson said he wants the chance to compete for a championship and play a role on a team built for a deep playoff run. The 36-year-old is coming off a career-low scoring season, averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.9 threes in 21.7 minutes across 69 games while shooting 38.3 percent from deep. Dallas is now building around Cooper Flagg after his Rookie of the Year season, with Kyrie Irving still working back from left ACL surgery. Thompson has been linked to Miami and the Lakers, but his fantasy value remains limited to threes whether he stays or moves.
Source: Kevin Gray Jr.
Source: Kevin Gray Jr.