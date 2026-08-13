Tyrese Haliburton Says He's Season-Ready
Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) said Tuesday that he has been medically cleared and would be ready to play if the season started today, according to Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star. "If the season was today, I'd be ready," Haliburton said. The two-time All-Star missed all of 2025-26 after tearing his right Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, but he is playing pickup regularly and said true game conditioning will come during the preseason. In his last full season, Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 3.5 rebounds. Fantasy managers can treat him as a high-end point guard again, though the opening weeks could come with some ramp-up risk. His return also nudges T.J. McConnell and Andrew Nembhard back toward secondary roles.
Source: Dustin Dopirak
Source: Dustin Dopirak