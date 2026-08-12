Lakers Set for $12.5 Billion Sale to Josh Kushner, Bob Iger
Luka Doncic remains the clear offensive engine in Los Angeles after averaging 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds last season. The 27-year-old is the centerpiece of a rebuilt roster featuring Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, and a boardroom change will not alter his elite usage. With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, Doncic is locked in as the primary ball-handler and should carry another massive offensive workload.
Source: Ramona Shelburne
Source: Ramona Shelburne