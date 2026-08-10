Ty Gibbs Triumphs at Iowa for his Second Career Cup Series Win

Aug 10, 2026, 11:12 AM ET
Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing won the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway after overcoming mistakes and teammates. The No. 54 Toyota driver started the race from sixth and ran well throughout most of the race. Gibbs moved into the top five and stayed there for the rest of the first stage as he ended it in fourth, earning six stage points. During the stage break, Gibbs' team on pit road struggled with changing the right rear tire, causing him to drop down to 29th on the ensuing restart in stage two. Gibbs spent the rest of the second stage recovering from this mistake, and thanks to a fast car and some pit calls, he returned to the fourth position at the end of the stage. In the final stage, Gibbs went from being inside the top 10 to eventually running second after passing Ryan Blaney before his final green flag pit stop. After the completion of his pit stop, Gibbs got ahead of his teammate Christopher Bell for the lead and spent the rest of the race holding him off. Despite some close calls, Gibbs held on for his second career Cup Series victory, which helps move him into second in the Cup Series standings behind Denny Hamlin after 23 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com