Jadarian Price's Injury is Not Considered Serious
Jadarian Price (lower body) missed practice for the second straight day on Saturday with a lower-body injury. According to Jeremy Fowler, the injury is not considered serious, and Price should return to practice in a few days. This is a huge relief for Seahawks fans who are already without Zach Charbonnet (knee) right now. Price is expected to take over the lead backfield duties until Charbonnet is healthy enough to play. The Seahawks selected Price in the first round of this year's draft. He has a chance to be an immediate impact player in Seattle, with the Seahawks lacking viable options in the running game. Fantasy managers should not expect this leg soreness to keep Price sidelined for too much longer.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler