Ja'Kobi Lane Getting Massive Hype in Ravens Camp
Ja'Kobi Lane. The 22-year-old third-rounder from USC has had a highlight-reel catch every day this summer. Lane made an impressive one-handed catch with the starters in camp practice earlier this week and is looking like the real deal heading into his first NFL season. It's a positive development for a Ravens offense looking for someone to step up behind Zay Flowers (quadriceps) under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. If Lane continues on this trajectory, he will find himself starting in three-wide sets right away in Year 1 alongside Flowers and Rashod Bateman for a team looking to get back to the postseason under a new coaching staff. Lane never topped 800 receiving yards in his three seasons with the Trojans, but the 6-foot-4, 200-pound wideout did have 12 touchdowns in 13 games as a true sophomore at USC in 2024, and he's known for making contested catches with his plus athleticism. He could struggle for redraft fantasy value on a weekly basis, but he could be an interesting red-zone weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley